The makers of Ajith's forthcoming movie, which is presently being referred to as Thala 57, are planning a Pongal treat for the Tamil audience. The first look of the Kollywood film is expected to be unveiled on the occasion of the harvest festival.

A couple of posters from Thala 57 are expected to be released during the festival. The date of the release is not fixed yet, and the makers are yet to open up on the issue. So far, a few photos of the actor have hit the internet and created a lot of buzz.

The unit of Thala 57, which had taken a short break for Christmas and New Year, will resume the shooting in Europe. The team will wrap up the remaining portions in the next few weeks, and patchwork will be carried out next month in Chennai.

The shooting of Thala 57 was started in September in Europe. The unit wrapped up over 70 percent of the filming in Bulgaria, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Thala 57 is a mega-budget movie that has majorly been shot in foreign locations. It is an international spy thriller, in which Ajith plays an investigating officer. A crime occurs in Tamil Nadu and the hero, who wants to get to the root of the issue, probes the case, which takes him to Europe.

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the film as Ajith's wife, while Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is essaying the negative role in his debut Tamil film. The movie, directed by Sirtuthai Siva, also stars Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Appukutty and others.

Thala 57 features Anirudh Ravichander's music, Vetri's cinematography and Ruben's editing.