Ajith, who enjoys a huge fan following among the Tamil audience, is now set to woo the Kannada viewers. Well, his Yennai Arindhaal is being dubbed into Sandalwood and the trailer of the flick titled Sathyadev IPS –Officer has been released two days ago.

The trailer of Sathyadev IPS –Officer has been received well by the Kannada audience. In short, the clip has garnered 1.37 lakh hits with over 2700 likes for the clip. It is considered to be a good response, considering that it is a dubbed film.

The movie is being credited to be the first Tamil film to be dubbed into Kannada in the last six decades as there has always been an unofficial ban on dubbing non-Kannada content into Sandalwood. A few years ago, Competition Commission of India imposed fines on the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Karnataka Television Association (KTVA) and the Kannada Film Producers Association (KFPA) for preventing the release of dubbed films and television serials in Kannada.

Coming to Sathyadev IPS, the movie is expected to release in March and will release big in Bengaluru where there is a good fan following for Ajith. It has to be noted that his Arrambam, which was directed by Vishnuvardhan, will be also released in Kannada soon.

Gautham Menon had written and directed Sathyadev IPS. Anushka Shetty and Trisha Krishnan were the female leads in the flick. AM Rathnam had produced the neo-noir crime-drama, which was originally released on February 5.