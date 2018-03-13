Ajith will be collaborating with none other than Boney Kapoor. They will be reportedly joining hands for the first time not for a Bollywood movie, but for a Tamil flick.

Tamil media has reported that Ajith and Boney Kapoor had talks before the death of Sridevi, who passed away recently. The upcoming Tamil movie will be directed by H Vinoth, who has two hits to his credit in the form of Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaram Ondru.

Why Ajith agreed to work with Boney Kapoor?

A report on Indiaglitz cites that Ajith has given his nod to bail out Boney Kapoor's from financial crisis. On earlier occasions, the actor had come to the rescue of a couple of producers that include AM Rathnam.

Now, he is extending his helping hand by joining hands with Boney Kapoor. Moreover, the immense respect Ajith has for Sridevi was one of the other reasons why he agreed to work with Sreedevi Productions.

On Sunday, March 12, Ajith with his wife Shalini met Boney Kapoor's family in Chennai to condole the death of Sridevi, who died of accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel recently.

However, the project is still in the pre-production stages and will commence by the end of this year. Currently, Ajith is busy with his upcoming movie Viswasam, written and directed by Siruthai Siva. Sathyajyothi Films is bankrolling the movie, which has Nayanthara in the female lead role.