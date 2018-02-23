Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who got married in 1999, will be celebrating their 19 years of togetherness on February 24, and the couple is all set to have a wonderful time on their special day with a special plan.

Ajay and Kajol, who always ensure that they spend quality time with each other, will be taking a short break from their busy schedules and heading to Singapore along with their seven-year-old son Yug, away from the media glare. The couple will join their 14-year-old daughter Nysa, who is currently studying there.

"Ajay and Kajol will complete 19 years of marriage on February 24. They are taking a small break from their respective shoots and along with their son Yug, are heading to Singapore, to be with Nysa, who's studying there. The intimate celebration will only include the four of them," a source was quoted as saying by DNA.

When Kajol married Ajay, she was at the peak of her acting career. But the actress wanted to go easy on her professional front and was very clear about doing one film a year after marriage.

"It was the right thing for me to do at that point of time. I had been already working for around eight and a half to nine years. So, I was ready to kind of calm down on my work front and kind of take it easier," Kajol had told IANS.

After giving birth to their daughter in 2003, Kajol did only a handful of films — Fanaa, U Me Aur Hum, My Name Is Khan, We Are Family, Toonpur Ka Superrhero and Dilwale.

"I was doing four to five films a year. I didn't want to do only that and to only live like that. That wasn't what I had set out for. So I assumed that I would get married and do one film a year. I'll be happier and be more settled," she has said.