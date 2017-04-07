Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to appear opposite an amazing actor, Manoj Bajpayee, in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary. The makers recently released the motion poster of the film and it has made fans curious. The film hits screens on January 26, 2018.

Sidharth's previous movie, Baar Baar Dekho, alongside Katrina Kaif turned out to be a flop and Aiyaary now looks like a breath of fresh air in Sid's career. Is he on damage control mode?

Aiyaary might be Sidharth's chance to prove his talent and get back on track. Since his debut movie Student of the Year, most of Sidharth's films have done fairly well at the box office, except Ek Villian that made quite an impact. While there was something very honest about his portrayal of Nikhil Bharadwaj in Hasee Toh Phasee, his last good movie was Kapoor and Sons. He didn't have a unique character in the film but he made a mark with his performance.

His next is Reload opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, but it is not really something extraordinary and is said to be similar to Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif's Bang Bang. Hence, fans have high expectations from Aiyaary as this is also the first time Sidharth will be seen sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee.

A post shared by manoj bajpayee (@manoj.bajpayee) on Feb 28, 2016 at 8:05pm PST

The Aligarh star is one of the best actors the industry has and the icing on the cake is ace director Neeraj Pandey, known for films like A Wednesday and MS Dhoni -- The Untold Story. This is the perfect chance for Sidharth to bring his best to the table so that the Baar Baar Dekho's debacle ends up being just a vague memory.

Aiyaary is a story about the relationship between a mentor and a protégé and is based on true events. The film, which releases on Republic Day 2018, will see Sidharth play a military intelligence officer.

Check out the motion poster of Aiyaary here: