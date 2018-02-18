Aiyaary starring Sidharth Malhotra, which opened on a disappointing note, has made a poor collection on Day 2 at the domestic box office.

As per early estimates, the spy-thriller has made a business of Rs 2 crore on its second day at the domestic market.

On its opening day, the film made an approximate business of Rs 3.25 crore, which is the lowest opening day record for Sidharth in his acting career.

The 2-day total collection of Aiyaary, which also features Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles, now stands at Rs 5.25 crore nett (approximately) at the Indian box office.

Going by the lukewarm response to Aiyaary, it is likely that the movie may get wiped out from theatres in a week's time.

One of the reasons for its low figures can be attributed to it having clashed with Hollywood flick Black Panther at the theatres. Black Panther that witnessed a terrific start and will surely continue pulling more viewers than the Bollywood film throughout the opening weekend.

Also, the fact that Akshay Kumar's PadMan and Padmaavat are still going strong at the ticket counters, Aiyaary will have a tough time at the ticket window.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Aiyaary showcases Sidharth as the loyal and obedient officer Major Jai Bakshi, who idolizes his mentor Colonel Abhay Singh, played by Manoj Bajpayee. An interesting turn of events leaves the audience intrigued as to what leads to the two being pitted against each other.

The political thriller had been postponed more than once. While it was supposed to open in theatres on January 26, it was pushed to February 9, until it finally locked February 16 as its release date.

Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Motion Picture Capital, Aiyaary also features Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Pooja Chopra in pivotal roles.