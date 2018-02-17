Rakul Preet Singh, who has won rave reviews for her newly-released Hindi movie Aiyaary, has bagged a biggie. The actress will now romance none other than Sivakarthikeyan, the fast-rising star in Kollywood.

The 27-year old was recently approached by the makers of Sivakarthikeyan's next movie and has given a green signal. Rakul Preet says that she is impressed by the script.

"Rakul has had a narration and she was blown away by the script. Her role is different from what she has done before and is quite interesting. The concept of the film is different and it will have a universal appeal — something that will be liked by both, kids and adults, alike. Ravi's last film, too, was liked, so she's confident of this film as well. This genre — sci-fi — is also new for her," a source told The Times of India.

The movie is still in the pre-production stages and shooting will commence in the second half of the year. R Ravikumar is directing the science fiction, which is bankrolled by R Raja under the banner of 24 AM Studios.

Two-time Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman will score the music.

Coming back to Rakul Preet Singh, the actress is on a roll after her Tamil movie Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru turned out to be a hit at the box office. She has a few interesting movies in her hand that include Ajay Devgn's untitled movie in addition to Suriya and Selvaraghavan's next movie and another flick with Karthi.