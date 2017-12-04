Aishwarya Rai took time out from her busy schedule to visit Mangaluru on Saturday, December 2, to attend the wedding of her cousin. Her' mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan accompanied her during her quick visit to the coastal town.

Aishwarya Rai dazzled in red with soft gold embroidery and he six-year-old daughter wore a matching outfit. The local channels have reported that the Bollywood actress was seen having a great time bonding with her family members. The actress was reportedly heard speaking in her mother tongue Tulu.

The wedding of Brinda Rai's brother Udaya Kumar Shetty's son Ujwal was held at TMA Pai Convention Hall in Mangaluru.

Aishwarya was born in Mangaluru but brought up in Mumbai. She visits her hometown regularly.

She had last visited Mangaluru in April 2017 to immerse her late father Krishnaraj Rai's ashes. She was seen at Shree Sahsralingeshwara temple in Uppinangady in Karnataka.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be working in Atul Manjrekar's musical comedy Fanney Khan, which has Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

The photos of her visit to Mangaluru can be seen below: