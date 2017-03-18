Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away on Saturday. He was hospitalised for the past few weeks and was in ICU.

Krishnaraj Rai was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre. Aishwarya used to pay regular visits there.

She had even returned from Dubai early after her father's health deteriorated. Last week, the actress and her husband Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at the hospital and the two had looked quite tensed.

It was apparent that Krishnaraj Rai's condition was critical and there were reports that he was showing no signs of improvement.

Krishnaraj Rai is survived by wife Vrinda, son Aditya and daughter Aishwarya.