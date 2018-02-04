Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has once again proved why she deserves the title of the most beautiful woman in the world. The Bollywood actress attended an event in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, and she looked stunning.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was left helpless for few hours at a Dubai event: Know why

The former Miss World was in the country for launching the store of the watch brand she promotes. She wore a floor-length and strapless black Gauri & Nainika gown. She let her hair down and sported a red lipstick and kohl eye makeup to complete her gorgeous look.

After slaying it in a black outfit, Aishwarya wore another outfit for the same event. She opted for a white shiny ankle length dress. Styled by Tanya Ghavri she kept the makeup simple and wore high heels that complimented the gown.

The diva not only made a fashion statement but also spoke about the #MeToo campaign and praised Oprah Winfrey. She also said that she will support anyone who needs a voice.

"I think the good thing that the movement reflected, is the strength that one voice has the capability of impacting, I think that was a very powerful message to percolate in all walks of life," she told Australia's Be in an interview.

"Oprah said it most effectively, 'It is the dawn of a new beginning,' and it made people aware that these are the possibilities you can experience, in this present time, the present time to bring about change."

"We need to use that power and strength constructively, effectively and responsively. I can say I feel strongly and will support anyone who needs a voice," she added.