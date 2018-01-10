Last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back with a list of movies with producer Prernaa Arora. There were rumours that she was approached to play a surrogate mother in her next.

Titled Jasmine, the makers claimed that they approached Aish for the movie, but the recent buzz is that she is yet to get a script narration, MidDay reported.

A source told the daily that Aishwarya is upset that the makers of 'Jasmine: Story Of A Leased Womb' have been using her name to promote the film.

Interestingly, its producer Prernaa Arora is working with Aishwarya in Fanne Khan.

A few days ago, talking about the casting of Jasmine, Prernaa told Mumbai Mirror: "We would love to have her (Aishwarya) but it will depend on her dates."

Jasmine is a film on surrogacy and will be shot in Gujarat, Pushkar (Rajasthan) and Mumbai. It will be co-produced by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh and directed by Siddharth and Garima, who wrote the script for Toilet and upcoming social drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu, starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam.

Confirming the news, Shree Narayan Singh told Mirror: "It is inspired by a real-life story of a woman in Gujarat who doesn't want to have children but decides to become a surrogate mother for someone else. After a point, she gets attached to the child and wants the child back."

Earlier reports suggested that Anushka Sharma was initially considered for the role, but the makers shifted their choice to Aish.

Now, it looks like the makers' plans of taking aboard Aishwarya for this film might not come true. The diva is currently busy with Fanne Khan's shooting. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

After Fanne Khan, the actress will be seen in a double role in the remake of Raat Aur Din (1967), and a thriller as well. These flicks are also produced by Prernaa.