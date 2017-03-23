Things are reportedly not well between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karan Johar. While there were reports of the actress and film-maker having some differences, the rift became apparent when KJo gave Aishwarya's father's funeral a miss.

Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai had passed away recently. The funeral was held a few days back that was attended by many popular faces from the B-Town. However, Karan, who is otherwise known to be quite close to Aishwarya and the Bachchan family, was missing from the event.

Now, it is being said that the rift between the two started during the promotions of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, in which Aishwarya also had a role. It has been reported that Karan did not let Aishwarya promote the movie without Anushka, who was busy with shooting for another project.

The director reportedly had barred the former Miss World from promoting ADHM without Anushka thinking that it would make it appear that Ash was the female lead in the film, while it was actually Anushka. However, that reportedly did not go down well with Aishwarya and since then, she and Karan have been sharing cold shoulders.

It has also been reported that after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan had approached Aishwarya with another movie offer, but the latter ignored the offer.

"Post the success of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, KJo reached out to the actress expressing interest in doing another film with her, but she gave him a cold shoulder. They haven't been on great terms with each other ever since," India.com quoted a source as saying. Well, it seems equations between people in Bollywood can change overnight.