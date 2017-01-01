The 2017 Aircel Chennai Open will kick off on Monday at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Chennai as the 22nd edition of the tournament and it will go on until January 8. Defending champion Stan Wawrinka will not be taking part in this season and doubles champions from last year, Oliver Marach and Fabrice Martin, will also not be involved this year. The highest seeded player in the Chennai Open is Croatian Marin Cilic, who is already into the round of 16 after he got a bye in the round of 32. Two young Indians in Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myeni will also be involved this year after the duo were wild card entries in the tournament and they will also team up in the doubles category.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2017 Aircel Chennai Open:

Singles

1 (1) Marin Cilic vs. Bye 2 Qualifier vs. Gastao Elias 3 Thiago Monteiro vs. Daniil Medvedev 4 Radu Albot vs. (8) Yen-Hsun Lu 5 (3) Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Bye 6 Steve Darcis vs. Qualifier 7 Damir Dzumhur vs. Dudi Sela 8 Qualifier vs. (6) Borna Coric 9 (5) Benoit Paire vs. Konstantin Kravchuk 10 (WC) Ramkumar Ramanathan vs. Qualifier 11 Aljaz Bedene vs. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 12 Bye vs. (4) Martin Klizan 13 (7) Mikhail Youzhny vs. Saketh Myeni 14 Renzo Olivo vs. (WC) Casper Ruud 15 Rogerio Dutra Silva vs. Dusan Lajovic 16 Bye vs. (2) Roberto Bautista Agut

Doubles