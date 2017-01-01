The 2017 Aircel Chennai Open will kick off on Monday at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Chennai as the 22nd edition of the tournament and it will go on until January 8. Defending champion Stan Wawrinka will not be taking part in this season and doubles champions from last year, Oliver Marach and Fabrice Martin, will also not be involved this year. The highest seeded player in the Chennai Open is Croatian Marin Cilic, who is already into the round of 16 after he got a bye in the round of 32. Two young Indians in Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myeni will also be involved this year after the duo were wild card entries in the tournament and they will also team up in the doubles category.
Here is the complete schedule for the 2017 Aircel Chennai Open:
Singles
|1
|(1) Marin Cilic
|vs.
|Bye
|2
|Qualifier
|vs.
|Gastao Elias
|3
|Thiago Monteiro
|vs.
|Daniil Medvedev
|4
|Radu Albot
|vs.
|(8) Yen-Hsun Lu
|5
|(3) Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|vs.
|Bye
|6
|Steve Darcis
|vs.
|Qualifier
|7
|Damir Dzumhur
|vs.
|Dudi Sela
|8
|Qualifier
|vs.
|(6) Borna Coric
|9
|(5) Benoit Paire
|vs.
|Konstantin Kravchuk
|10
|(WC) Ramkumar Ramanathan
|vs.
|Qualifier
|11
|Aljaz Bedene
|vs.
|Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
|12
|Bye
|vs.
|(4) Martin Klizan
|13
|(7) Mikhail Youzhny
|vs.
|Saketh Myeni
|14
|Renzo Olivo
|vs.
|(WC) Casper Ruud
|15
|Rogerio Dutra Silva
|vs.
|Dusan Lajovic
|16
|Bye
|vs.
|(2) Roberto Bautista Agut
Doubles
|1
|(1) Jonathan Erlich and Scott Lipsky
|vs.
|James Cerretani and Philipp Oswald
|2
|Marcelo Demoliner and Nikola Mektic
|vs.
|Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
|3
|(4) Nicholas Monroe and Artem Sitak
|vs.
|Konstantin Kravchuk and Mikhail Youzhny
|4
|(WC) Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myeni
|vs.
|Steve Darcis and Benoit Paire
|5
|Andre Begemann and Yen-Hsun Lu
|vs.
|Jurgen Melzer and Renzo Olivo
|6
|Purva Raja and Divij Sharan
|vs.
|Leander Paes and Andre Sa
|7
|Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom
|vs.
|(WC) N.Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan
|8
|Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop
|vs.
|(2) Guillermo Duran and Andres Molteni