Marin Cilic will fancy his chances in the 2017 Aircel Chennai Open.Reuters

The 2017 Aircel Chennai Open will kick off on Monday at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Chennai as the 22nd edition of the tournament and it will go on until January 8. Defending champion Stan Wawrinka will not be taking part in this season and doubles champions from last year, Oliver Marach and Fabrice Martin, will also not be involved this year. The highest seeded player in the Chennai Open is Croatian Marin Cilic, who is already into the round of 16 after he got a bye in the round of 32. Two young Indians in Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myeni will also be involved this year after the duo were wild card entries in the tournament and they will also team up in the doubles category.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2017 Aircel Chennai Open:

Singles

1 (1) Marin Cilic vs. Bye
2 Qualifier vs. Gastao Elias
3 Thiago Monteiro vs. Daniil Medvedev
4 Radu Albot vs. (8) Yen-Hsun Lu
5 (3) Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Bye
6 Steve Darcis vs. Qualifier
7 Damir Dzumhur vs. Dudi Sela
8 Qualifier vs. (6) Borna Coric
9 (5) Benoit Paire vs. Konstantin Kravchuk
10 (WC) Ramkumar Ramanathan vs. Qualifier
11 Aljaz Bedene vs. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
12 Bye vs. (4) Martin Klizan
13 (7) Mikhail Youzhny vs. Saketh Myeni
14 Renzo Olivo vs. (WC) Casper Ruud
15 Rogerio Dutra Silva vs. Dusan Lajovic
16 Bye vs. (2) Roberto Bautista Agut

Doubles

1 (1) Jonathan Erlich and Scott Lipsky vs. James Cerretani and Philipp Oswald
2 Marcelo Demoliner and Nikola Mektic vs. Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
3 (4) Nicholas Monroe and Artem Sitak vs. Konstantin Kravchuk and Mikhail Youzhny
4 (WC) Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myeni vs. Steve Darcis and Benoit Paire
5 Andre Begemann and Yen-Hsun Lu vs. Jurgen Melzer and Renzo Olivo
6 Purva Raja and Divij Sharan vs. Leander Paes and Andre Sa
7 Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom vs. (WC) N.Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan
8 Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop vs. (2) Guillermo Duran and Andres Molteni
