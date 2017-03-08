Various domestic airlines have come up with special initiatives and offers for women travellers to mark the International Women's Day on March 8.

National carrier Air India said it has been operating more than 10 all-women crew flights on its international and domestic routes from the period starting February 26 to March 8, 2017.

"March 8th 2017, Air India will be taking around 50 women on 'Joy ride' from Delhi to Agra on its ATR-72 aircraft which will be operated and supported by all women crew," the airline said in a statement.

Last week, the national carrier operated an all-women crew "round the world" non-stop flight from Delhi to San Fransisco, with 16 crew members and 250 passengers on board.

Following the initiative, full-service airline Vistara will launch an inaugural flight from Mumbai to Amritsar on Wednesday, which will be operated by an all-women crew.

"As part of the new service, Vistara will assign preferred seats to women, and will also provide baggage and transport assistance on arrival for women travelling alone," said the airline, which is a joint venture of Tata and Singapore Airlines.

Besides, airline major Jet Airways said that it will operate four flights staffed by an all-women cockpit and cabin crew on four separate sectors — New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai — on March 8.

The airline said it has outlined a special scheme of rewards for women travellers with a flat 10 percent savings on flights booked from March 8 to 13 across its entire network via its website or the mobile app.

According to the airline major, the special fare offer is valid for all bookings as long as at least one of the travellers is a woman.

Earlier on Monday, budget passenger carrier SpiceJet announced that starting Wednesday, the fourth row seats would be reserved for the airline's solo women passengers on all its flights, starting March 8.

The low cost carrier said the initiative will be observed on all its flights across the fleet, inclusive of both Boeings and Q400s.

It also said that solo women passengers travelling with the airline on March 8, 2017, can avail a free upgrade to SpiceMax seats, depending on the availability.