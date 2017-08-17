The war of words between the Tamil Nadu government and Kamal Haasan continues to make news. Stooping to a new low, a minister from the ruling party has now said that the actor probably has a "mental disorder."

Revenue Minister RB Udhaya Kumar was reacting to Kamal Haasan's latest attack on the AIADMK where he virtually demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

"I think he wants to say something to the people but doesn't know how to say. May be he is having some mental disorder. That's our conclusion, he's got some mental disorder," NDTV quoted the revenue minister as saying. RB Udhaya Kumar told the channel that they have rejected the actor's comments.

Kamal Haasan, on Independence Day, wondered why political parties have not demanded the resignation of the chief minister yet.

On his Twitter handle, Kamal Haasan wrote, "If one state's CM should resign for a mishap & corruption under his govt. How come no party calls for resignation in TN. Enough crimes done. [sic]" His post is an apparent reference to the demands for the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the tragic death of children in a Gorakhpur hospital.

Kamal Haasan added, "My aim is a better Tamilnadu. Who dares to strengthen my voice? DMK AIADMK & parties R tools to help. If those tools R blunt find others."

For over a month, Kamal Haasan has been attacking the AIADMK. The entire controversy began after Kamal Haasan denounced the state government and said: "No government department is free from corruption."

The AIADMK took offense over his views and have retaliated as well. The party has also dragged his personal life into the picture and are now threatening to conduct a tax audit.