Several Chinese OEMs have attempted to make it big in the smartphone market, but it's safe to say that Xiaomi outshined the most of them. After setting some high benchmarks in the smartphone industry, the company has once again hit a new milestone.

According to the latest post by the company CEO Lei Jun on Weibo and VP and India Head Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi has shipped more than 10 million smartphones in September. This is a remarkable feat as it is the first time the company has shipped so many units in a single month.

Both the senior executives failed to mention if the new milestone was achieved globally or in India, but the latter's contribution to Xiaomi's success is unprecedented. The company had claimed that one in 10 phones sold last month were over the course of two days of festival sale in India.

Happy to share that @Xiaomi shipped 10M+ smartphones in September ✌️✌️ Thank you everyone for your support in this incredible journey! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/zfb1xYXPgb — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 30, 2017

Xiaomi has a strong product lineup that makes it hard to resist while shopping for a new smartphone regardless of the price range. The Redmi Note 4, which was the first of the lot this year, played a significant role in the success of the brand this year. The company had shipped more than 5 million units of the Redmi Note 4 in the first six months of its launch.

But Xiaomi was quick enough to follow up on the Redmi Note 4's success by launching series of Redmi phones, including Redmi 4A and Redmi 4, which demonstrated their A-game despite stiff competition from rivals.

That said, the company moved out of its comfort zone in launching the first-ever Android One-powered Mi A1 smartphone, which also went on sale for the first time in India last month. And it performed fairly well.

Xiaomi is far from done. The successor to the most popular smartphone – Redmi Note 4 – is yet to be launched. The Redmi Note 5 is expected to arrive with dual cameras, bezel-less display, and other significant upgrades. The handset would first arrive in China before setting foot in India.

But it is unfair to credit the company product lineup for its successful sales. Xiaomi also forayed into the offline space by opening Mi Home stores in Bengaluru and Delhi. The company also partnered with several offline retail chains to expand its availability from being an online-only brand.

All these steps equally contributed towards the company's success in India as well as other markets. It will be interesting to see how it manages to finish 2017.