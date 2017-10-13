2017 has been a great year for Xiaomi so far. Record-breaking sales for its Redmi Note 4 and other handsets in the series, launch of first Android One smartphone Mi A1, and Mi MIX 2'sarrival in India mark some of the key highlights of the year for Xiaomi. But the company isn't going to stop at just that.

Rumours are rife about the company launching Redmi Note 4-sucessor, Redmi Note 5, soon. Reports suggest the launch of the new handset is to take place at the end of this year or early next year, although our bet is on the latter as it would complete the annual upgrade timeline for the Redmi Note 4.

But the ongoing speculations about the Redmi Note 5 are keeping Xiaomi pop up in the news every now and then. On the sidelines of that, Xiaomi made the headlines for something other than the Redmi Note 5 and it matters just as much.

Roland Quandt, a popular mobile tipster, leaked details on the upcoming smartphones in Xiaomi's Redmi series. The company is expected to launch three new smartphones – Redmi 5, Redmi 5A and Redmi 5 Plus – as early as this month.

Xiaomi's new entry level:

Redmi 5A 16GB - rose/gold, gold, black, grey

Redmi 5 16/32GB - gold, black

Redmi 5 Plus 32/64GB - gold black, grey — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 13, 2017

The new Redmi 5 series take after the popular Redmi 4 series, which was incremental in the company's success globally. Now the Redmi 5 series will continue the success of its predecessors.

While Quandt's tweet suggests the different variants of Redmi 5, Redmi 5A and Redmi 5 Plus, here's a report detailing most of the features of the Redmi 5A. But details of the other two phones are a mystery, which we expect to unfold in the coming days.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Display: 5-inch HD

Camera: 13MP primary, 5MP secondary

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 427

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB

Software: Android 7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9

Battery: 3,000mAh

Colours: Rose Gold, Gold, Black and Grey

Add-ons: Metal unibody design, fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE.

With these features, the handset is going to be priced at ¥599, which is roughly about Rs 5,999 for the 2GB+16GB configuration. As the report suggests that there will be a 3GB+32GB model as well, it will be priced at ¥699 (approx. Rs 6,999).

According to Quandt's tweet, the Redmi 5 is expected to come with 16GB and 32GB storage options with gold and black hues. The Redmi 5 Plus will get gold black and grey colour options in addition to 32GB and 64GB storage variants.