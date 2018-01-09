Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi) is making good collections at the US box office in its pre-sales as it has beaten Hollywood movies like Jumanji, Insidious, Star Wars when it comes to online ticket booking.

Power star Pawan Kalyan (PSPK) has a massive fanbase in North America and the huge collections of his previous films are the proof. The actor has teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas, who delivered a blockbuster like Attarintiki Daredi with him previously. With the duo coming back together, there is a huge hype surrounding their upcoming film, Agnyaathavaasi.

LA Telugu has acquired its overseas distribution rights and planned to release Agnyaathavaasi in nearly 600 screens in North America alone. Its advance booking opened on December 18, 2017, and the movie received a wonderful response. It collected $626,000 at the US box office in its pre-sales till January 7 and shattered the record of Sardar Gabbar Singh, which was the biggest opener for Pawan Kalyan.

As Agnyaathavaasi nears its release, the Pawan Kalyan mania has reached its peaks in North America with the film registering the highest amount of advance booking in the country. Its pre-sale business is much bigger than that of Hollywood movies in the country.

The bosses of LA Telugu have confirmed the news on its Twitter handle. They claim that Agnyaathavaasi is taking US box office by storm. They tweeted: "#AgnyaathavaasiStorm is getting bigger. It's now the number 1 movie in USA for online tickets officially crossing all Hollywood movies in the past 24 hours #feelthepower @haarikahassine."

#AgnyaathavaasiStorm is getting bigger. It's now the number 1 movie in USA for online tickets officially crossing all Hollywood movies in the past 24 hours #feelthepower @haarikahassine pic.twitter.com/eNFKHlsVbM — LA Telugu (@latelugu) January 9, 2018

As per early trends, Agnyaathavaasi will cross $1-million mark at the US box office in its pre-sales. The movie is set to become the second biggest Tollywood opener of all time, beating the records of Spyder, Khaidi No 150, and Baahubali which minted $1,005,630, $1,295,613 and $1,395,309, respectively at the US box office in their premieres.