An eight-year-old boy from Poland has stunned power star Pawan Kalyan with his rendition of the latter's song Kodaka Koteswara Rao from his upcoming movie Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi).

Kodaka Koteswara Rao is a folk song, which has been sung by Pawan Kalyan and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It was released by Aditya Music on its YouTube channel on the eve of New Year as a party song for the power star's fans. A Poland boy with the Twitter handle @ZbigsBujji crooned it and released it online. He tweeted, "To all wonderful Fans of POWER STAR. This is my gift to you All.❤️"

Later, in a series of tweets, Zbigniew (Bujji) went on to describe Kodaka Koteswara Rao as an electrifying song. He thanked director Trivikram Srinivas and Anirudh Ravichander for making Pawan Kalyan croon this soundtrack. He presented his version of the song as a new year gift to the power star.

Hey POWER STAR...

What an ELECTRIFYING song you sang.

KODAKAA KOTESHWAR RAO is at its best.

My gift to you in 2018 is my rendition.

If this tweet reaches you, please let me know your impressions.

This is ZBIGS from poland.@PawanKalyan #HBDLEADERPAWANKALYAN pic.twitter.com/kw8qnUi2K4 — zbigniew ( Bujji) (@ZbigsBujji) January 1, 2018

Hello Mr. Trivikram.. This is zbigs from poland. If this tweet reaches you, Pls give me Ur impressions. U made POWER STAR sing this amazing song. KODAKAA KOTESHWAR RAO is creating frenzy among us. Cheers.❤️ @trivikramIn @TrivikramFans @TrivikramWORDS @Trivikram_Fans Hey POWER STAR... What an ELECTRIFYING song you sang. KODAKAA KOTESHWAR RAO is at its best. My gift to you in 2018 is my rendition. If this tweet reaches you, please let me know your impressions. This is ZBIGS from poland. @PawanKalyan #HBDLEADERPAWANKALYAN Hi Mr ANIRUDH.... This is Zbigs from poland. Am 8 years and I can't speak telugu. I attempted your song KODAKAA KOTESHWAR RAO... It is simply stunning. If this tweet reaches you, Pls give me your impressions. Cheers. @anirudhofficial

This Polish boy was successful in reaching Pawan Kalyan with his version of Kodaka Koteswara Rao. The power star retweeted the video from the Twitter handle of his production PK Creative Works. He also wrote, "Dear zbigsbujji, My dear little friend Thankyou for your New Year gift. Your message has reached me.May God bless you! - Pawan Kalyan."

This Poland boy was successful in reaching Pawan Kalyan with his version of Kodaka Koteswara Rao. The power star retweeted his video from the Twitter handle of his production PK Creative Works. He also wrote, "Dear zbigsbujji, My dear little friend Thankyou for your New Year gift. Your message has reached me.May God bless you! - Pawan Kalyan."

As per his Twitter profile, Zbigs hails from Poland and he is now staying in UK. He says "I love singing, acting and I love Poland and India. I can't speak Telugu or Hindi. He also crooned his version of Salim Merchant-composed Hindi song Yeh Hosla Kaise Jhuke from Shreyas Talpade's movie.

He released this song online on the same date – January 1 and he was successful in winning the heart of Shreyas Talpade, who replied, saying, "This is not only awesome but also extremely adorable Bujji. God bless you with loads of happiness, peace and success in everything you do."