Trivikram Srinivas' Agnyaathavaasi, featuring power star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is scheduled for Sankranti release, but the makers are yet to reveal the date of its trailer launch.

The makers of Agnyaathavaasi have already unleashed its first look posters, teasers, songs and music videos, which have received wonderful response and also trended on social media. Now, the viewers are eagerly waiting to see the trailer of the movie, which is slated to hit the screens across the globe on January 10.

Agnyaathavaasi is just a week away from its theatrical release, but the makers are yet to announce the release date of its trailer. However, the latest buzz in the media is that the producers of Agnyaathavaasi have planned to release its trailer at 6.00 pm on January 4, but they don't want to reveal it. They want to surprise fans by releasing it without announcing it early.

Agnyaathavaasi has recently completed the formalities at the censor board. It is a romantic comedy film, which is high on family sentiments and entertainment quotient. The makers of the movie want it a U certificate to make it a clean family entertainer. But due to some action scenes, the censor board has awarded it a U/A certificate with a few suggestions of cuts.

Written by Trivikram Srinivas, Agnyaathavaasi is made with the tagline 'Prince in Exile' and it revolves around the story of a rich guy who heads a software company. But he joins his company as an employee to know how his staff is functioning. Pawan Kalyan is playing the rich guy, while Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel appear as his love interests.