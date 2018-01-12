The makers of Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi) is said to have chopped 12-minute footage after receiving negative reviews from the audience and added a few scenes featuring Victory Venkatesh.

Agnyaathavaasi was released amidst huge hype and curiosity in over 2,000 screens across the world on January 10. The excitement surrounding it helped it register massive advance booking for its first day and making the film the biggest opener for both power star Pawan Kalyan and director Trivikram Srinivas.

Read: Agnyaathavaasi review | Audience Review | Critics Review

But Agnyaathavaasi disappointed the audience and critics big time. The negative word of mouth took a toll on its prospects with its collection dropping by over 80 percent at the worldwide box office on the second day. The makers were shocked at the response and they were scared of suffering huge loss, as its theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 125 crore.

The lead actors' performances and rich production values impressed the filmgoers, but what apparently disappointed them the most was director Trivikram Srinivas' lethargic script. As a part of damage control, the makers have reportedly chopped some parts of the film based on the response.

It was rumoured earlier that Venkatesh will be seen in a cameo role in Agnyaathavaasi, but his portions were not included in the film. This was another disappointment for many fans. The latest we hear is that the addition of Victory Venky's scenes is part of the makers' plan B.

Shreyas Group, a branding studio from Hyderabad, tweeted, "Agnyaathavaasi update! 12 minutes footage chopped off and 7 minutes 26 seconds new footage added including #VictoryVenkatesh scenes. Behind scenes of #PawanKalyan and #Venkatesh during recording."