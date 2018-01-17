Director Trivikram Srinivas' Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi/Agnyathavasi) has crossed $2-million mark at the US box office in six days. It is Pawan Kalyan's first film to achieve this feat in the country.

Besides booking 575 screens, LA Telugu left no stone unturned in promoting Agnyaathavaasi in North America. The huge hype around the movie helped get heavy advance bookings for its premiere shows on Tuesday. It went on to become the second Telugu film to cross $1.5 million at the US box office in the preview shows after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Read: Agnyaathavaasi review | Audience Review | Critics Review

But its collection came crashing down on Wednesday and Thursday, following a bad word of mouth. Jai Simha and other new releases also hampered its collection. Agnyaathavaasi saw some growth on Saturday and Sunday, but it was not up to the expected mark. However, its business once again fell down on Monday.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer has collected $2,017,015 at the US box office in six days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Telugu film #Agnyaathavaasi crosses $ 2 million in USA... Total: $ 2,017,015 [₹ 12.91 cr] @Rentrak."

Read: It's dullest Sankranti for Tollywood in last 5 years

The day-wise collection of Agnyaathavaasi is $1,521,284 in Tuesday previews, $161,260 on Wednesday, $44,600 on Thursday, $81,733 on Friday, $104,105 on Saturday, $71,604 on Sunday and $32,146 on Monday.

Agnyaathavaasi has beaten Attarintiki Daredi to become the highest grossing film for Pawan Kalyan. It has also become the eighth highest grossing Telugu film of all time and eighth movie to cross $2-million mark at the US box office.

Here's the list of top 10 all-time highest-grossing Telugu movies in the US.

Rank Movie Hero Year Gross 1 Baahubali 2 Prabhas 2016 $21.00 2 Baahubali Prabhas 2015 $8.46 3 Srimanthudu Mahesh Babu 2015 $2.891 4 A... Aa Nithin 2016 $2.449 5 Khaidi No 150 Chiranjeevi 2016 $2.447 6 Fidaa Varun Tej 2016 $2.067 7 Nannaku Prematho Jr NTR 2016 $2.022 8 Agnyaathavaasi Pawan Kalyan 2017 $2.017 9 Attarintiki Daredi Pawan Kalyan 2013 $1.898 10 Janatha Garage Jr NTR 2016 $1.800

However, LA Telugu has acquired its overseas theatrical rights for a whopping price of Rs 19.50 crore. Agnyaathavaasi has returned around Rs 8.50 crore for its distributors. Considering its current pace of collection, the movie might recover another Rs 1 crore for them. It is likely to incur huge losses of Rs 10 crore for them in the coming days.