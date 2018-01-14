Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi/PSPK25) has inched closer to the $2-million mark at US box office in four days, despite clashing with Jai Simha, TSK (Thaanaa Serndha Koottam), Sketch and Rangula Raatnam.

Agnyaathavaasi premiered in around 600 screens in the US and surpassed the $1.5-million mark at the US box office in the premiere shows on Tuesday. But the film received negative reviews from viewers and the word of mouth took a toll on its collection, which witnessed a more than 80 percent drop on Wednesday.

Its collection dropped further and hit the rock-bottom on Thursday as it clashed with new releases like Balakrishna's Jai Simha, Suriya's TSK and Vikram's Sketch. Agnyaathavaasi showed some amount of growth on Friday and Saturday, but this was far below the expectations of its makers and distributors.

Agnyaathavaasi collected approximately $1,909,673 at the US box office in four days. Its day-wise breakup is $1,521,299 on Tuesday, $161,260 on Wednesday, $44,603 on Thursday, $81,635 on Friday and $ 100,749 (may go up when the final total is revealed) on Saturday.

Agnyaathavasi has smashed the record of Attarintiki Daredi, which had minted $1,897,541 at the US box office in its lifetime. The Trivikram Srinivas-directed film has gone to become the highest grossing movie for Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the country.

Agnyaathavasi needs to collect another $90,337 to surpass the $2-million mark at the US box office. As per its current trends, the movie is expected to fetch these numbers on Sunday and Monday and surpass the mark in six days. It is set to become the first film for Pawan Kalyan to achieve this feat in the US.

Agnyaathavasi, it may be noted, fetched Rs 19.50 crore from the sale of its overseas theatrical rights and a huge amount of money is at stake. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 8 crore for its international distributors in four days. As per its current trends, the film is likely to incur huge losses for them.