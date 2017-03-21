It looks like Deepika Padukone has found a new mentor in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel. According to reports, the Hollywood star is helping the leggy lass select Hollywood projects.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, not Katrina Kaif, to join Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2017?

Not only that, reports suggests that Deepika might star with Vin in another Hollywood movie. According to Bollywood Life, the actress is seeking Vin's advice on professional matters and getting all scripts sent to her screened by him.

So there might be a possibility of Vin working with Deepika again; may be as actor or producer, the report said.

Deepika and Vin share a good relationship, thanks to their film xXx – Return Of Xander Cage. During the promotion of their film, there were rumours that Deepika and Vin are more than just friends, but Deepika dismissed the rumours with just one statement.

"There's no smoke without fire, you know. Look at that. Ellen, So? But it's all in my head. In my head, I think like we're together and we have this amazing chemistry. We live together and we have these amazing babies. But it's all in my head," she told Ellen DeGeneres when asked about her rumoured affair with Vin.

Deepika made her Hollywood debut this year opposite Vin in Return Of Xander Cage. The film received a mediocre response in India and North America, but it shattered records at the worldwide box office, especially in China.

The film is one of the highest grossers of 2017 due to its massive Chinese box office collection.