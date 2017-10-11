Siruthai Siva and Ajith's Vivegam may have failed to repeat the box office success of their earlier ventures Veeram and Vedalam, but it has not stopped the duo from teaming up again.

Going by the reports, Siruthai Siva, who had indicated that he would direct Ajith again, is rumoured to have locked in Veeram 2 script. However, the sequel will be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and not Vijaya Productions, which bankrolled the first instalment.

Veeram united Ajith with Siruthai Siva for the first time. Set in the rural backdrop, the movie was about Vinaayagam, who lives and breathes his life for his younger brothers. He is against marriage and imposes the idea on his siblings as well.

His life changes forever once he falls in love with Koppuram Devi played by Tamannaah Bhatia. It has to be seen whether the same cast will be retained for the sequel or there will fresh additions to it.

Veeram has been remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu with Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. There are plans to remake it in Kannada and Hindi although there is no official confirmation.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether Veeram 2 will be Ajith's immediate project or will he work in other project before joining hands with Siruthai Siva again. It is now said that the actor wants to take a break till January 2018.

Vivegam has raked in close to Rs 75 crore in Tamil Nadu and the worldwide gross is above Rs 105 crore.