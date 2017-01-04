Vodafone India, which recently announced the Rs 148 recharge plan for prepaid users to enjoy free Vodafone to Vodafone unlimited voice calling for 28 days, is now seemingly offering double 3G data at the same price on the Rs 147 data tariff plan. Validity period of the Rs 147 plan is the same -- 28 days.

Originally, Vodafone's Rs 147 data plan was restricted as a promotional offer to select prepaid subscribers. This plan offered 1GB 3G data for 28 days. Subscribers opting for this offer instantly received 450 MB data credit, while the rest was credited in an hour.

Now, we personally checked out this data plan at a Vodafone Care retail store and found out that the data limit was enhanced to 2GB 3G data. Though, validity period still remains the same.

At this juncture, a potential reason for the development that instantaneously comes to mind is the Reliance Jio effect. The latter is now offering the Happy New Year offer to both new as well as existing subscribers who can enjoy free 4G LTE data, unlimited free voice calling, 100 free text messages, as well as free incoming calls while on roaming.

It is also worth noting that during current circumstances, of the Jio effect, it is somewhat of an 'open secret' that incumbent telcos have been trying hard to retain existing subscribers via lucrative services and offers to counter Reliance Jio.

Similarly, the 'double data' offering by Vodafone also seems to be in line with the Reliance Jio-counter strategy. However, the offering seems to be a limited one and not pan-India.