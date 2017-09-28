Deepika Padukone seems to be one of the favourite celebrities for haters to target on social media. Be it her outfits or her unibrow in the poster of Padmavati, the internet has always been easily outraged on the gorgeous lady.

And this time, a picture of the actress along with Manish Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar gave fodder for the internet to troll her. Deepika's looks in the image invited a lot of negative comments.

Deepika Padukone lost a big Hollywood movie because of Padmavati?

Very recently, during Isha Ambani's bash, Kareena Kapoor Khan was fat-shamed, despite she looking ravishing in the pictures. Haters made nasty comments calling Bebo's legs "fat" on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Deepika is on the verge of wrapping up Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika play the central role of Rani Padmavati, the queen of Chittor. Shahid will essay the role of Padmavati's husband Maharawal Ratan Singh while Deepika's beau Ranveer will be seen as ruler Alauddin Khilji.

A few days ago, the makers had unveiled the looks of Deepika and Ranveer as Rani Padmavati and Maharawal Ratan Singh, respectively. Meanwhile, the period drama, which was scheduled to release on November 17, has been postponed to December 1.

Check out some of the negative comments on Deepika's picture:

_sakshi_p_: Deepika looks bhand af

gladiator._m._an: DP looks drunkkk

amangrwl9: Wat were you guys smoking? Look at the eyes

zaib_un_nisa_000: What happened to depika'z eyes

dolu_choubisa: Fully drunk deepika