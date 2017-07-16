Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most sizzling actresses in Bollywood and her recent social media posts have set the temperature soaring. After Jackie broke the internet with her topless photoshoot, she has now made fans curious with her pole dance videos.

We know Jacqueline is an amazing dancer and she has proved it once again with her pole dance rehearsal clips. We wonder why the diva is prepping for this particular dance form.

According to The Indian Express, Jacqueline will be seen performing the sensuous pole dance in her upcoming movie A Gentleman opposite Sidharth Malhotra. And the one to be credited for her training is Roksolana Chubenko.

Roksolana recently shared a picture with Jacqueline in which the two ladies seem to be in the mid of their dancing session. In Roskolana's words, her student Jacqueline is a fast learner.

In an interview with a fashion magazine, ELLE, she was quoted as saying: "We started from very basic pole conditioning exercises to build necessary body mobility and so her skin could get used to the strange sensation. Surprisingly for me, Jacqueline caught up very fast and after eight weeks, we had crushed all our goals. She could even pull off some complicated moves, like the Allegra and the extended butterfly."

Earlier, Jackie's photos for a popular magazine cover became the talk of the town. The diva had shared a few photos on social media from her the photoshoot that showed her topless.

Burning the midnight oil with my @lanaroxy (spot miumiu) ? A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Jacqueline is currently busy with several projects. She will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in A Gentleman and is also shooting for David Dhawan's Judwaa 2. The sequel of Salman Khan's Judwaa will also star Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu.