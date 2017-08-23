Jeep, the American utility vehicle specialist, had a lackluster start in India in 2016 with the launch of expensive SUVs priced over Rs 70 lakh. However, the company quickly fought back with the launch of Compass SUV with a competitive pricing starting at Rs 14.95 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The pricing has done the trick and Compass is now selling like hot cakes. Jeep had received over 5,000 bookings before the launch and the numbers are increasing. No wonder rivals now fear a loss in sales.

Tata Motors was quick to react and come up a pamphlet which compares its Hexa with Compass. The pamphlet took a potshot at Compass with the caption "Takes you anywhere. No compass required."

And now, another rival has blown a raspberry. In the latest twitter post on XUV500's page, Mahindra exhibits the prowess of its SUV citing its wins at Indian National Rally Championship (INRC). However, the caption of the post reads "You don't need a Compass to win races. You need guts." Though the post directly takes no dig at Compass, it is evident that the use of word 'compass' has been skilfully added.

While these tactics are meant at showcasing the superiority of their SUVs, it may indirectly aid in increasing Jeep Compass' popularity. The bottom line is clear that the arrival of Compass has definitely unsettled the comfort zone of established rivals.

The initial sales numbers also indicate that Compass is making a stir in the segment. Jeep India has sold 935 units of Compass in July, reports Carwale. Jeep India has not officially commented on the sales yet. If the report is anything to go by, Compass is set to become a blockbuster success for not only Jeep India but also for the parent firm, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India.