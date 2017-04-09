After Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Pakistan has banned another Bollywood movie, Naam Shabana, starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the Pakistani officials took a dim view of the Neeraj Pandey directorial.

"The Pakistani authorities seemed fine with the film. But a day after the film released, they woke up to the fact that the theme of terrorism could reflect badly on Pakistan," a source told the daily.

Shah Rukh's Raees was also banned in Pakistan causing much disappointment to the superstar's fans in the neighbouring country. Although the movie featured Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, the censor board didn't allow its release in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Aaamir Khan decided not to release Dangal in Pakistan after their censor board wanted to remove the scenes involving Indian national anthem and flag from the movie.

Watch the trailer of Naam Shabana: