After being trolled for her latest "shameless selfie" on Instagram, Fatima Sana Shaikh has reportedly been told not to attract attention on social media by Thugs of Hindostan producer Aditya Chopra.

According to reports, Aditya has not only banned Fatima from posting too many pictures on social media, the filmmaker has barred her from signing any other upcoming movie before the release of Thugs of Hindostan.

"Fatima has been told to not sign another film until one is over. She isn't allowed to post on social media, or attending important events. Hence, you don't see her at many functions either," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

It has also been reported that the actress is happy to oblige by Aditya's diktats. "Fatima is willing to listen to Adi, given that this film is important for her. Also, it revolves around her character, and she believes she will be able to showcase her talent by paying heed to his suggestions," the source added.

Fatima had recently posted a selfie on Instagram in which she was seen wearing a saree but flaunting her waist. She had captioned the photo as "shameless selfie", and many did not find the photo decent. Many of her followers had trolled her for the same.

That was not the first time that the young actress had been trolled on social media. Earlier, she was vehemently abused on Instagram for posting a bikini photo. Although Fatima seems to be least affected by such trolls, looks like Aditya does not want her to get into any controversy till the release of Thugs of Hindostan.