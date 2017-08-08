After Salman Khan's Tubelight and Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal also failed to set the cash registers ringing. And now all eyes are on Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

First, a lot was expected from Salman's Tubelight. The superstar and director Kabir Khan had collaborated earlier on two films, both were blockbusters, and hence the expectations from them were double this time. However, the movie turned out to be a disappointment.

Also read: After Jab Harry Met Sejal debacle, SRK's declining career graph worries fans

Then came Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos. Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie was an experimental one in nature, but unfortunately, the experiment failed. Jagga Jasoos became another flop of Ranbir.

This was followed by Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael, which again could not make much impact at the box office, despite being high on action and dance sequences.

After all the three movies bombed at the box office, eyes turned towards SRK-Anushka hoping their combo to do the magic on screen in the form of Jab Harry Met Sejal. Nevertheless, the negative reviews from the critics affected the box office collection.

With so many back to back flop movies, it is being considered to be a very bad phase for Bollywood. In most of the cases, it is the poor scripts to be blamed, validating the fact that just star power is not enough anymore to make a hit movie.

The biggest of stars need a solid story and captivating screenplay to stand on feet, to sprint, to win... Mere star power isn't enough... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 8, 2017

Post #Baahubali2, the biz has hit rock bottom... Will #ToiletEkPremKatha prove a saviour? Let's hope it bails out the industry. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 8, 2017

Akshay has been having a wonderful run with almost all his movies becoming major hits. There has been considerable craze around his next release, which is making the movie buffs feel optimistic. Tell us in your comments if you too feel Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will change the existing dull scenario.