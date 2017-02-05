Kabir Khan has just completed shooting with Salman Khan for Tubelight and there are chances that the director will soon work with Hrithik Roshan.

At a recent event, Kabir was asked about any probability of him working with Hrithik in the near future and the former's reply appeared to be positive.

"I don't announce any of my upcoming projects before the release of my latest film. I have an old connection with Hrithik. Obviously, I keep discussing things with Hrithik but nothing is final till it's announced," Kabir told Bollywood Hungama.

Earlier, producer Sajid Nadiadwala reportedly confirmed that Hrithik and Kabir have teamed up for his next venture the announcement on which will be made as soon as the script is ready. The Kaabil actor, too, had expressed a strong desire to work with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan director.

Tubelight starring Khan is Kabir's third movie with the superstar. Earlier, he had worked with him in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and both movies were blockbusters. Now, fans are hoping to watch yet another good performance of the duo in Tubelight.

On the other hand, Hrithik's latest release Kaabil has been running successfully at the box office. The film has grossed over Rs 100 crore and is still doing well. Its box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees has certainly affected its business but yet Kaabil has managed to grow big at a good pace.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil is a revenge drama featuring Yami Gautam and Hrithik as a blind couple.