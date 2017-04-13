Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in a movie after decades. The Raees actor will appear in Kabir Khan's Tubelight starring Salman, but it will be a cameo appearance.

The buzz is that Kabir wants to collaborate with SRK for his next project. "Kabir Khan is keen to work with Shah Rukh and has already approached him for a project. This isn't a feature film however. Right now, it's too early to disclose any details," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

It will be interesting to see these two work together. Kabir has already shot an ad with Shah Rukh and now he is planning to make a web series. Will SRK be a part of it?

Shah Rukh will be seen playing a magician in Tubelight, which is Salman's third movie with Kabir. It looks like Kabir is quite keen to work with the industry's Khans. He roped in Saif Ali Khan in Phantom and now, SRK in Tubelight, even though it's a cameo. Will Aamir Khan be the next?

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy with his own projects. He will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next opposite Anushka Sharma. Several photos of the shooting of this untitled film have been doing the rounds on social media.

SRK is also shooting for Aanand L Rai's upcoming movie. He will be seen playing a dwarf in it. Interestingly, there have been rumours that Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif will team up for the first time on-screen for this project.

