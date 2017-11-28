Tiger Zinda Hai actress Katrina Kaif took to Facebook to share her excitement over the sequel of 2013's sleeper hit Fukrey, titled Fukrey Returns.

Katrina Kaif shared a video, in which Hunny, Choocha and Lali are caged with a Tiger, while Bholi Punjaban dons a stern look. Kat, who will be seen in the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, has shown her interest, particularly towards the video with a "tiger".

Nice move – double promotion! Katrina made a sweet gesture by sharing the video and captioned it: "FukreyReturns ..... Go watch ! ."

The makers of Fukrey Returns have adopted innovative ideas to promote the comic entertainer. Earlier the team shared short introductory ideas to highlight the characters of the film, now the makers have shared videos to showcase the madness that would unfold in the film.

Fukrey Returns, which will release two weeks before Tiger Zinda Hai, has received the support from both its lead actors, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan had earlier given thumbs up to the song Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai from Fukrey Returns as he made an impromptu visit to the Fukras in a studio in Mumbai.

The story of four Fukras trying to make easy money pleased everyone and when the sequel was announced everyone was naturally delighted. While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar going forward, the trailer of the film added to the excitement.

The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our funny bones at the banter between Choocha and Bholi, the trailer of Fukrey Returns too grabbed the same essence making the film even more interesting.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8 December 2017.