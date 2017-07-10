Arjun Kapoor's movies are not doing well at the box office, but the star kid's kitty is full of offers. The recent buzz is that the Mubarakan actor has replaced Akshay Kumar in Namastey England.

The Vipul Shah movie is the sequel of Akshay-Katrina Kaif's Namastey London, which was a hit at the box office. Now, Arjun will get into the Khiladi actor's shoe. Akshay backed out of the sequel due to some creative differences between him and Vipul.

"Arjun was keen because the franchise provides a unique perspective on how Indians are looked at internationally and vice versa. But he wanted to make sure that Akshay had no problems about the franchise moving forward without him, before signing on the dotted line," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

"Last month, Akshay and Vipul who have been close friends and have collaborated on a dozen films over the last two decades, mutually agreed to go ahead with Arjun. The film will roll early 2018 and like the original, will be shot in Punjab and the UK," the source added.

Apart from signing Namastey England, Arjun is also making headlines for his recent post supporting Ekta Kapoor's Lipstick Under My Burkha. While several TV actresses supported the movie with their pictures holding lipsticks, Arjun became the first man to do the same.

The actor posted a picture with a lipstick and wrote: "Let no one tell u what to do. Here's to all u amazing women out there! Real Men stand with strong women. #MenForLipstick #LipstickRebellion"

Earlier, Ekta took to Twitter and wrote: "Patriarchy isn't restricted only to men, just like feminism isn't only an ideology supported by women. Real Men stand with strong women. A special someone kickstarts #MenForLipstick tomorrow."