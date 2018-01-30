American motorcycle manufacturer UM Motorcycles after two years of operating in India is all set to introduce a new range of cruiser bikes in the country. The company is expected to launch the Renegade Duty 230 at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 scheduled from February 7.

It looks like the Renegade Duty 230 and is the first motorcycle from the new affordable bike range which UM has planned for India. A report in Bikewale claims UM Motorcycles will launch a 230cc engine powered café racer model next. Having said don't expect the launch of UM café racer anytime soon as it will take at least a year to enter the market.

The report also says UM Motorcycles was toying the idea of a scrambler version as well. However, the proposal was later dropped owing to the vast amount of R&D efforts required.

Also read: UM Motorcycles to launch 3 new 300cc motorcycles in India in 2018

The UM café racer will be powered by the same the 230cc mill which is set to power the Renegade Duty 230. It will be an air-cooled unit and it is expected to develop around 18bhp. The engine is reportedly developed specifically for India to bring down the pricing.

Specific details of the UM model are not available at the moment while it will have a proper café racer stance with clip-on handlebars and rider only seats among other features. The rollout of UM 230cc café racer is expected to be based on the success of the Renegade Duty 230.

The Renegade Duty 230 will have a relaxed riding posture, flat handlebars and classic retro lines, all are spot on for a cruiser model. The spy image suggests the Renegade Duty 230 will be equipped with disc brakes up front and drum set-up at rear for an affordable sticker price. It is expected to be priced around Rs 1.20 lakh. At that price point, it will be a compelling case against the Bajaj Avenger Cruise and Street 220.

Source: Bikewale