After Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has thanked Andhra Pradesh (AP) government for honouring him with the Nandi Award

Mohanlal made his comeback to Tollywood more than two decades after his debut film Gandeevam (1994). The Mollywood superstar wowed the Telugu audiences with his brilliant acting in Jr NTR's Janatha Garage, which was one of the biggest hits of Tollywood in 2016.

The AP government announced the winners of Nandi Awards 2014, 15 and 16 at a press meet on November 14. The government has chose Mohanlal the Best Supporting Actor of 2016 for his performance in Janatha Garage.

Mohanlal took to his Twitter account to thank the govenment and the makers of Janatha Garage for the award five days after the announcement.

Mohanlal‏ tweeted on Sunday morning: "I'm grateful to people & d Govt of AP for honouring me with d prestigious Nandi Award for best supporting Actor. I hereby share dis appreciation and accolade with Director Koratala Siva, Mythri Movie Makers, Tirru, Jr NTR n d entire team of Janatha Garage . Thank you & God bless. [sic]"

I’m grateful to people & d Govt of AP for honouring me with d prestigious Nandi Award for best supporting Actor. I hereby share dis appreciation and accolade with Director Koratala Siva, Mythri Movie Makers, Tirru, Jr NTR n d entire team of Janatha Garage . Thank you & God bless pic.twitter.com/O7tPT2KlAV — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 19, 2017

The AP government also announced that it has chosen Kamal Haasan as the winners of NTR National Award for the year 2014 and 2016, respectively. Soon after hearing the news, Rajinikanth tweeted on November 14: "I convey my heartfelt thanks and happiness for the prestigious #NandiAwards granted to me [sic]."

Kamal Haasan also tweeted on November 14: "Congratulations, Superstar.Rajinikanth for the NTR National award in 2016. Thank you Andhra for honouring me also, yet again. I am indebted to your continued support, which started early in my career. Kruthagnyathalu. [sic]"