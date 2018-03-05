Remo D'Souza's ABCD 3 has been in the news for quite some time now. While it is known that the third installment of the dance film will see A-listed actors, the cast has now been revealed.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, ABCD 3 will star Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif and will release on November 8, 2019. With such a big star cast, this will undoubtedly be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019.

Apparently, Katrina will once again play a Pakistani character after Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger, while Jacqueline will be essaying the role of a British lady. Trade sources from the industry told Pinkvilla, "So we will get to see Katrina Kaif play a Pakistani character yet again. Yes, we've learned that Remo D'Souza's next film with Varun Dhawan will see the actress playing a Pakistani girl, while Judwaa heroine, Jacqueline Fernandez will play a British girl. The title of the film is 'ABCD 3'."

If the report turns out to be true, ABCD 3 will mark Salman and Remo's second film after Race 3 (the shooting of which is going on) while it will be Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's third collaboration post Kick and Race 3.

While Katrina has worked with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor in several movies, Salman and Varun had shared the screen space in Judwaa 2.

Meanwhile, Salman and the team of Race 3 is in Thailand shooting for a high octane chase sequence. Even as fans of the superstar are curious about his upcoming movie, a few pictures from the sets showing Salman with bruises on his face had surfaced online.

Unlike the first two films that starred Saif Ali Khan, Race 3 will not see the Nawab of Pataudi. Apparently, the makers had approached Saif for a parallel lead along with Salman, but the actor refused it. The buzz is that Saif didn't want to play the second lead given that he had been the hero of the first two films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 will hit theatres on Eid 2018.