Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat has finally hit the theatres but it had its share of troubles that ranged from demanding its ban to film's cast receiving death threats. Now, down south, a Malayalam movie is facing a similar issue sans violent protests.

A petition has been filed in Kerala High Court seeking a ban on Manju Warrier's forthcoming movie Aami as it allegedly promotes controversial 'Love Jihad.'

The petitioner KP Ramchandran requested the court to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to certify the film.

The movie is based on writer Madhavikutty aka Kamala Das, who converted to Islam at the age of 65 and was rechristened as Kamala Surayya.

According to the Ramchandran, director Kamal has allegedly distorted facts and a crucial portion has been omitted to justify 'Love Jihad.'

"The conversion of Madhavikutty into Islam was the beginning of "love jihad" in Kerala. Love jihad is the grave menace the society now faces in Kerala," The Times of India quotes the petitioner as saying.

He says, "This honourable high court of Kerala had occasion to go deep into the subject and came out with shocking revelations that love jihad is taking place in an enormous manner. Now the well-oiled machineries are working for meeting the said end. The film 'Aami' is intended to be a catalytic agent for the said process."

The petitioner went on claim that Muslim League MP Abdul Samad Samadani converted her to Islam as part of a terrorist-funded plan.

The petitioner referred to a translated copy of Kamala Das ' biography 'Love Queen of Malabar' by Merrily Weisbord to claim that the MP received USD 1 million to convert her to Islam and Madhavikutty had lost her faith after realising it. Hence, he wants the court to ban the film.