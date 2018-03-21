After the hit Munna Bhai series, Sanjay Dutt is back to entertain the audience with his comic timing in Sandeep Singh's next titled Blockbuster.

To be helmed by debutant directors Ajay Arora and Lovel Arora, Blockbuster is a multi-starrer project and will mark the return of Sanjay Dutt in the comedy space after the hit Munna Bhai series.

Talking about the film, Sanjay told DNA, "I have always loved doing comedy. It is the genre that makes me feel at home. The scale of Blockbuster is huge and multi-starrers always connect well with audiences. I am really excited about working with Sandeep again."

Producer Sandeep Singh added, "It was my dream to make a comedy with Baba. There are few people who can make you laugh like he does. It's not just his timing that is perfect, it's the expressions he gives that are hilarious. Wonderful to be working with Ajay and Lovel who bring years of experience and creativity to Bollywood."

Moreover, the debutant directors are excited to work with Sanjay and believe it to be a great opportunity. "This is a huge opportunity for us. All the directors from Rajkumar Hirani to David Dhawan who have debuted with Sanjay have had fabulous success. We are very excited and even more so because it's Sanjay that we would be directing for our debut," the debutant directors said.

Blockbuster will go on the floors in April this year and will be majorly shot in Mauritius. Written by Sajid Farhad of Golmaal, Housefull 2 and Dhamaal Returns fame, Blockbuster promises to be a laughing riot and a total family entertainer.

Besides the comedy movie, Sanjay will star in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat - The Great Betrayal that also has Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.