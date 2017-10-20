Kangana Ranaut has been on a roller coaster ride ever since she opened up on her alleged past relationships which landed her in legal troubles with Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi. Her words bounced back to bite her when her name was removed from the guest list of a Bollywood party.

While there is no doubt that Kangana has more many foes than friends and she alienated herself from many in the industry, the Queen actress, however, looks unrattled despite all the chaos and says she will continue to speak against gender issues.

"It's a deliberate stand that I have taken against issues that I strongly condemn, issues like physical abuse, exploitation, sexual harassment and pay disparity. I am prepared for all the fights that would come my way. I know like-minded individuals, my well wishers worry about me, but we need to know that it's not going to be easy. I am super thrilled that I can use my voice and position for significant causes and I assure everyone that nothing will stop me from doing that," Kangana said in a statement.

Her statement has come in the wake of the #MeToo campaign which was undertaken by women around the world to share their horrific experiences of sexual harassment on social media platforms.

Many people took to Twitter and started the trend #Kanganatoo, talking about how Kangana is a fighter and has spoken of being subjected to physical abuse, exploitation and sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, Kangana was seen celebrating Diwali with her sister Rangoli Chandel at their parent's house in Himachal reliving their childhood memories.

On the work front, Kangana is currently prepping up for her role of Queen of Jhansi Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika. Recently, she was seen practising sword fighting under Hollywood stunt director Nick Powell. The period drama is directed by Telugu director Krish and produced by Kamal Jain and Zee Studios.

(With IANS inputs)