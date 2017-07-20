Tamil actor-director Kamal Haasan and superstar Rajinikanth along with many other dignitaries have been invited for the platinum anniversary of the DMK's official newspaper Murasoli. It must be noted that Kamal Haasan has engaged in a war-of-words with the ruling AIADMK recently.

The TV reports have claimed that Kamal Haasan has accepted the invitation, while Rajinikanth is yet to confirm whether he is going to attend the function or not. It is a two-day event to be held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on August 10 and 11.

In the last couple of days, there have been heated verbal exchanges between Kamal Haasan and the ruling government after the actor denounced the state government claiming that every department in the present government is corrupt.

From threatening to conduct a tax audit to dragging his ex-partner Gauthami, the AIADMK members went all out to attack him.

The latest response came from chief minister Palaniswami himself who claimed that Kamal is an actor and "does not know anything about politics." He added that the government will give a proper response only after he enters politics for which the actor replied, "The day I expressed my voice against the imposition of Hindi, I had become an amateur politician."

The ruling party has also demanded Kamal Haasan to prove his allegations with evidence.

Kamal Haasan has now urged the citizens to register their stories on corruption digitally. "You should write to them if you had come across corruption in this government. Don't do that through letters or postcards as they will just tear them. Record them digitally and with dignity," the PTI quotes him as saying.