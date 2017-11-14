Popular show Waaris that airs on &TV channel will soon go off air. The show that has Aarti Singh aka Amba and Farnaz Shetty aka Manpreet in key roles kickstarted a year ago with a unique concept.

However, for the past couple of months, the show has been failing to register good TRPs (Television Rating Points).

Confirming the report, Farnaz told India Forums: "Yes, the show is going off air."

The cast will wrap up the shoot on November 22 and the last episode will telecast on December 1.

Besides Waaris, two popular shows Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Beyhadh came to an end recently.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi had garnered a lot of love from viewers. The impeccable chemistry between leads Shaheer Sheikh (Dev) and Erica Fernandes (Sonakshi), the realistic drama, the superb acting skills of Supriya Pilgaonkar and other supporting cast had made the show a success in its initial period.

However, owing to more fans opting to watch the show on YouTube rather than on television, the Television Rating Points (TRPs) of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi started dropping considerably. The poor rating resulted in the show getting off air.

The news that Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon's Beyhadh coming to end has broken several hearts. The psychological thriller with gripping storyline went on to become a massive hit among the viewers. The show pulled down its curtains as it was a finite series.