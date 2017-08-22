After an old picture of a steamy kiss between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone went viral online, now a video has surfaced where the two are seen indulging in some PDA, unaware of the fact that they were being captured on camera.

Of what seemed to be from the couple's recent dinner date, the video has the two lovebirds cuddling while they were busy smiling and talking to each other.

Have Deepika, Ranveer left Padmavati director Bhansali terribly miffed?

The video will surely bring a smile to the fans of the much-in-love Bollywood couple, given that they hardly get time to spend together.

Though Ranveer and Deepika, who had worked together in films – Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and are now shooting for Padmavati – they have never shied from expressing their fondness for each other, despite not admitting to their relationship.

Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds that Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is miffed with the lovebirds' PDA as he feels it will harm the period drama. Bhansali had advised the two to avoid getting snapped together for the sake of their on-screen characters that demand no interaction.

"He (Bhansali) doesn't care whether Ranveer and Deepika are seeing each other. He just wanted to avoid the image of the two actors as a couple, as this could harm the film," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

"At a time when the film's anxious producers, Viacom 18 Motion Picture, and director Sanjay want to ensure those protesting against the film that the two have no scenes together, a picture of them getting cosy in public is eminently avoidable, to say the least," the source added.