Last summer, Kendall Jenner featured on Vogue India's May edition and tried to turn up the Indian temperatures when she posed with Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. But the photo shoot drew criticism and joined one of the many controversies that fell into the Jenner sister's yearbook of 2017.

Now, Kim Kardashian features on the March edition of Vogue India and she looks sizzling hot. Posing unaccompanied (her three children and Kanye West to be seen nowhere in the picture), Kendall's elder sister is seen decked up in different avatars for the magazine, including a traditional lehenga.

Wearing outfits designed by renowned Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre, photographer Greg Swales captured the flawless beauty of the mother-of-three. Vogue India shared four pictures on their Instagram handle where Kim, with her recently dyed blonde tresses, tease the camera.

On the cover of the magazine, Kim poses in a red lacy one-shoulder gown on one foot. An oversized red belt hugs her waist and her face sported the famous pout. Keeping the sultry tone going, Kim slips into a black gown to lay on a bed of roses. Her long legs and her curvy assets steal the focus in the picture while she pouts for the camera.

Soaking up the summer sun, a sun-kissed Kim looks gorgeous in a royal pink and beige lehenga. She made sure that she was soaked in tradition by wearing an elaborate pair of earrings that perfectly matched her outfit.

But she quickly went back to the sizzling tone when she slipped into a brown outfit and flaunted her bareback for the sultry shot.

The response has been good from her fans in India. "I'm Indian! And Kim you killed it in a Lengha! Ignore all the hate! Thanks for representing my culture beautifully girl," a Twitter user said.

"VOGUE INDIA OMG!!!! This vogue just got to hot too handle," added another.