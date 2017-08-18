Deepika Padukone appears to be still holding much fondness for her former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The actress recently liked a picture of Ranbir that Neetu Kapoor shared on Instagram, and that is enough to make fans talk about it.

While Deepika liking a photo of Ranbir on Instagram is talk worthy enough, what makes it more interesting is the fact that she is not following the actor's mother Neetu on Instagram. Hence, Deepika must have taken all the trouble to visit Neetu's profile, and then like Ranbir's photo.

Some time back, the gorgeous actress had grabbed eyeballs after she had shared a photo of her and Ranbir from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani instead of posting a picture with rumoured beau Ranveer Singh on the occasion of Holi. So, are these hints from Deepika that she is still very much fond of Ranbir?

Also, Ranbir is now single post his breakup with Katrina Kaif. Katrina has also been bonding with her former boyfriend Salman Khan. Katrina and Salman's off-screen camaraderie has been making much noise these days. It is interesting to see how both Deepika and Katrina have been expressing their liking if not love for their respective former beaus. Below is the picture of Ranbir that Deepika liked recently.

Ultimate Happiness: when a Child makes his parents proud of his existence ❤️?️ A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

On the work front, Deepika has been busy shooting for her next big project Padmavati. Being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period drama also features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in key roles.

On the other side, Katrina and Salman have been having a hectic time shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai. The sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, the movie is highly awaited as it will bring back the much-loved pairing of Salman and Katrina on the big screen after a long time.