It is bong beauty Bipasha Basu's birthday on January 7, and the actress has been receiving tons of wishes and messages. But one wish that somehow stands apart is from Bipasha's ex-boyfriend Dino Morea.

Dino took to Twitter, and not only wished Bipasha on her special day, but also shared an old picture where the two are seen in the same frame.

"Dearest Bips @bipsluvurself wish you a super happy birthday, loads of love & happiness always. From the Morea's. Found this old pic of us," he captioned the photo.

This picture appears to be from the time when Dino and Bipasha were dating each other. There is no doubt that the two have moved on from their breakup long back, and Bipasha is now married to Karan Singh Grover. And, this birthday wish from Dino again proves that they are now back as friends.

Dearest Bips @bipsluvurself wish you a super happy birthday, loads of love & happiness always. From the Morea’s. Found this old pic of us. pic.twitter.com/NoCkehBXnP — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) January 7, 2018

Earlier, Dino had attended Bipasha and Karan's wedding as well, and he was the only ex-beau of the diva to have attended the same. She and Dino had dated each other from 1996 to 2002. Despite their split, the two stars have always remained good friends ever since then.

It will be interesting to see what reply comes from Bipasha for the cute birthday wish from her ex.

Meanwhile, hubby Karan also came up with an adorable birthday message for Bipasha. The actor posted a video on social media with a message that read, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my sweet precious princess! Today is the most joyous day for all of us! Wish you all the happiness, joy, success and love! Thank you for being born and filling my life and all the lives you touch with happiness and abundance! You're truly the best kinda girl there is!"