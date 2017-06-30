Comedian Krushna Abhishek is currently flying high as he has bagged a new show, The Drama Company, which he will be hosting soon. Another good news that has come his way is that the TV star and his wife Kashmera Shah have become parents of twins.

Like Karan Johar, they have welcomed twins born through surrogacy, Mumbai Mirror reported, adding that they are boys and were born six weeks ago. The newborns are currently kept in a hospital specialising in neo-natal care.

The parents have been visiting the hospital and spending a lot of time with the babies. The couple got married in 2013.

Krushna has been in the news for a long time. While he made headlines earlier for his rivalry with Kapil Sharma, he later praised the latter and wanted to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Talking about his rivalry with Kapil, Krushna had told Hindustan Times: "People have always pitted us against each other. Our popularity and our careers are linked in some way. Kapil and I are like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan of TV.

"But unlike these superstars, we are not friends. We don't talk to each other, but when we do, we respect each other. There is no competition with Kapil, but now that Ali and others are in my show, people will link it to Kapil again, saying they left him to join me. But this is just a coincidence," he had added.