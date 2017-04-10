After Kapil Sharma was pulled up by the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Corporation (BMC) for illegal construction, Anushka Sharma has now landed in a similar trouble. It has been reported that the actress' neighbour filed a complaint with the BMC accusing the actress of illegally installing an electric junction box on her floor.

Anushka owns the entire 20th floor in Badrinath Tower (Versova, Mumbai) and has been living in the society for the last few years. But her neighbour Sunil Batra accused her of installing an illegal electric junction box and also said that the actress had flouted several other laws in the society, Mumbai Mirror reported.

"The civic officials inspected the premises and found the electric junction box highly objectionable. They have asked the Sharmas to remove it," Sunil told the tabloid.

On the other hand, when Bollywood Life contacted Anushka's spokesperson for the same he denied all the reports. The spokesperson revealed: "The actress owns three flats on the 20th floor and all permissions since 2013 are in place. Anushka and her family are law-abiding and responsible citizens and wouldn't do anything to inconvenience or harm anyone."

Amid the confusion, a resident has revealed something that has made this case even more interesting. He said that Sunil Batra has some personal grudge with Anushka and her family. "This particular individual claiming that the construction is illegal, himself has multiple illegal parking spaces, apart from other illegal constructions in and around his house," Bollywood Life quoted the resident as saying.

"He wants to take his personal vendetta into public domain by throwing around a celebrity's name, such as Anushka's, as she is a public figure," he added.

